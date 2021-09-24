Menu

Crime

Kingston police seize guns, drugs in search of residence

By John Lawless Global News
Posted September 24, 2021 8:18 pm
Kingston Police

On Sept. 22, Kingston police executed a search warrant at a residence at Portsmouth Avenue and Princess Street.

Kingston Police Emergency Response Unit was also on scene and helped arrest the target of the investigation.

Read more: Beware of new VISA credit card phone scam: Kingston police

The search led to police finding cocaine, MDMA and a loaded .357 revolver.

Twenty-three-year-old Braxton O’Reilly-Dorsey has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a loaded firearm.

He was held in police custody pending a bail hearing.

Click to play video: 'Kingston Police Services Board discusses 2022 budget issues' Kingston Police Services Board discusses 2022 budget issues
Kingston Police Services Board discusses 2022 budget issues – Sep 16, 2021
