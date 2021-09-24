Kingston police seize guns, drugs in search of residence

Send this page to someone via email

On Sept. 22, Kingston police executed a search warrant at a residence at Portsmouth Avenue and Princess Street.

Kingston Police Emergency Response Unit was also on scene and helped arrest the target of the investigation.

The search led to police finding cocaine, MDMA and a loaded .357 revolver.

Twenty-three-year-old Braxton O’Reilly-Dorsey has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a loaded firearm.

He was held in police custody pending a bail hearing.

