Eastern Ontario neonatal animal rescue has been swamped with pet surrenders

An animal rescue north of Kingston is looking for help.

Staff at Mumma’s Here Now Neonatal Rescue in Elgin, Ont., say they can’t take animals in until they get some adopted or fostered out.

Patty Gordanier is rescue operator at the facility. “These big guys are ready for adoption,” says Gordanier.

“Some of our middle ones are ready to foster out and just wait until they’re ready for their spay and neuters.”

With over 20 animals, mostly kittens, the folks at the rescue can’t deal with more until these ones are adopted or fostered out.

“We have too many animals in care right now,” says neonatal specialist Eliska Meadows.

“We have been overwhelmed with orphaned animals and to be honest, we’ve actually had to close our intake — that’s how many animals are in need.”

Then there’s a big workload for a very small group.

Meadows is up at all hours of the night dealing with these little ones, but she’s not complaining.

“Somebody has to, and the need is there,” she says.

“This is my thing — some people can grow flowers, some people can be mechanics, and growing little lives is what we do.”

Gordanier feels the same way.

“I traded 12-hour shifts for 24-hour shifts and I love it,” she says.

“It’s been wonderful.”

Meadows says the need can fluctuate by the season, and hopes that the colder months will slow things down a bit.

“We may very well be able to get a little bit of a breather in the winter time, when animals aren’t having babies,” she says, “but during the summertime it is overwhelming.”

The rescue’s motto is “Giving A Second Chance At Life — No Matter How Small.”

Something they believe in, and hope others do as well.

“If you’re not able to foster and you’re not able to adopt then consider helping the rescues,” says Gordanier.

“Not just us, but all of the rescues to be able to help them financially.”

More information can be found on their website at www.mhnnrescue.com.