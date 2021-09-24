Former Global News anchor, well-known entertainment reporter Larry Day dies at 69

A well-known member of Calgary’s media landscape has passed away.

Larry Day died at the Foothills Medical Centre’s intensive-care unit on Thursday at the age of 69, according to a news release from his company, Pyramid Productions. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Day was recruited from his job as a reporter at CKCK-TV Regina in the early 1980s to anchor the supper hour news at Global Calgary, known as Channels 2&7 at the time.

He later started his own production company, Pyramid Productions, where he developed a number of entertainment shows and had the chance to work with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Steven Spielberg, Robin Williams and Harrison Ford.

According to Pyramid Productions’ news release, one of Day’s favourite memories was waiting to interview actor James Gandolfini from the TV series The Sopranos. Day was expecting a whole entourage when a very small motorbike pulled up in front. A husky rider stepped off and said, “Are you Larry?” And then to Day’s surprise, Gandolfini whipped off his helmet and the two of them sat down for a relaxed interview.

Global Calgary news anchor Linda Olsen co-anchored with Day and said he will be deeply missed.

View image in full screen Larry Day joined the Global News Calgary team in the 1980s before going on to a long career in entertainment reporting and producing.

“Larry’s great skill and creativity at storytelling and television production is a legacy to Calgary,” she said. “He was warm and sincere and always deeply interested in events around the city and the world and wanted to share those stories.

“I am grateful to count Larry as a friend and mentor after he hired me at Global Calgary back in 1995 and taught me so much. Larry’s wit and brilliant smile always lit up a room and he will be missed.”

Day’s shows were distributed in 70 countries worldwide

He is survived by his wife, Kirstie McLellan Day, and his five children and multiple grandchildren.

