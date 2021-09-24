Mounties seeking help in creating timeline of Kelowna, B.C. woman’s last hours

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties are trying to retrace the final steps of a Kelowna woman whose body was found earlier this week.

Kelowna RCMP were called to the corner of Highway 33 West and Nickel Road on Sept. 19, just after 7 a.m., where they located the body of 41-year-old Krystal Moyan.

Read more: Weapons report caused closure of Academy Way near UBC Okanagan

“Retracing Krystal’s movements leading up to her death is one of the priorities for our investigators and we urge anyone who may be able to assist us with this to contact us immediately,” Const. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP said in a press release.

“In particular, we are looking to speak with anyone who saw or spoke with Krystal on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 18 and the morning of Sunday, Sept. 19.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are also appealing to the public for dash camera footage from anyone who may have been travelling on Highway 33 near Nickel Road on Sept. 19 between midnight to 7 a.m.”

1:55 RCMP confirm homemade bomb found at scene of brazen shooting in Kelowna RCMP confirm homemade bomb found at scene of brazen shooting in Kelowna – Aug 3, 2021

Krystal was Indigenous, five-foot-five, had a medium build, short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and grey winter jacket, a red t-shirt, dark sweatpants and black Nike shoes with a white sole and white logo.

RCMP have not said what Moyan’s cause of death was.

A memorial with flowers, balloons and other tokens of affection has gone up where her body was found.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at http://www.crimestoppers.net.

Story continues below advertisement

1:42 One man in custody after weapons report and woman injured near UBCO One man in custody after weapons report and woman injured near UBCO