6 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases fall to 93

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, raising the city’s total case count to 4,999.

The active case count has fallen by seven from the previous day to 93 with another 13 new recoveries.

Total resolved cases climbed to 4,861 and the city’s coronavirus death toll remained at 45.

In Wellington County, seven new cases have also been confirmed as the case count there climbed to 1,938.

Active cases have dropped to 32 in the county with nine new recoveries being reported. The death toll in the county related to the novel coronavirus remains at 39.

The Upper Grand and Wellington Catholic district school boards are reporting 12 cases among eight schools in Guelph and Wellington County.

The University of Guelph has 14 confirmed cases connected to the campus.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting that 82.1 per cent of residents over the age of 12 are now considered fully vaccinated, while 86.7 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 87.5 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 92.2 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 75.4 per cent are fully vaccinated and 79.4 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, about 4,000 vaccines shots have been administered, including about 1,300 first doses, 2,000 second doses and about 700 third doses.

Third doses are being offered to specific high-risk groups, such as organ transplant recipients and residents of high-risk congregate settings.

With students back in class, public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local high schools.

As of Friday, 76.2 per cent of secondary school students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 78.1 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

