Ontario man charged after drug raid in River Heights: Winnipeg police

An Ontario man is facing trafficking charges after police say $20,000 in fentanyl pills were found in a raid at a home in River Heights.

Winnipeg police say the guns and gangs unit began investigating after getting a tip about someone selling fentanyl in the downtown area.

A man was arrested Thursday after leaving his home in the River Heights neighbourhood, and police say they came back Friday with a warrant to search the home.

Once inside police say officers found fentanyl pills, $60,000 in cash and a passport in the name of a third party.

A 21-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., has been charged with possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, and possession of an identity document.

The accused has been detained in police custody.

