Crime

Ontario man charged after drug raid in River Heights: Winnipeg police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted September 24, 2021 12:47 pm
A 21-year-old man from Brampton, Ont. is facing drug charges in Winnipeg following a raid at a River Heights home. View image in full screen
A 21-year-old man from Brampton, Ont. is facing drug charges in Winnipeg following a raid at a River Heights home. File / Global News

An Ontario man is facing trafficking charges after police say $20,000 in fentanyl pills were found in a raid at a home in River Heights.

Winnipeg police say the guns and gangs unit began investigating after getting a tip about someone selling fentanyl in the downtown area.

Read more: Fentanyl-laced drugs could be circulating in 2 northern Manitoba communities: RCMP

A man was arrested Thursday after leaving his home in the River Heights neighbourhood, and police say they came back Friday with a warrant to search the home.

Click to play video: 'WInnipeg police make major drug bust' WInnipeg police make major drug bust
WInnipeg police make major drug bust – Oct 2, 2020

Once inside police say officers found fentanyl pills, $60,000 in cash and a passport in the name of a third party.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Drug bust nets big meth, fentanyl haul for Winnipeg cops

A 21-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., has been charged with possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, and possession of an identity document.

The accused has been detained in police custody.

Click to play video: 'Fentanyl stolen from ambulance parked at Winnipeg hospital' Fentanyl stolen from ambulance parked at Winnipeg hospital
Fentanyl stolen from ambulance parked at Winnipeg hospital – Nov 28, 2017
