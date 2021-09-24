Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Public search planned for missing teen in Squamish

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 24, 2021 11:30 am
Click to play video: 'Search for missing 15-year-old Squamish boy continues' Search for missing 15-year-old Squamish boy continues
The search for a missing 15-year old Squamish teenager continues Thursday morning. Richie Stelmack was last seen around 10 p.m. Tuesday night when he went to bed at his home.

Search crews in Squamish are set to resume looking for a missing teen.

Squamish Search and Rescue is asking volunteers to assist in the search for 15-year-old Richie Stelmack, who was last seen going to bed Tuesday night around 10 p.m. at his family home in the 40000 block of The Crescent in the Garibaldi Highlands.

Click to play video: '15-year-old reported missing in Squamish' 15-year-old reported missing in Squamish
15-year-old reported missing in Squamish

Crews will scour an area around Mamquam Road on Friday. A canine unit will also join the search.

Story continues below advertisement

Rescuers are asking volunteers to meet for a 10 a.m. briefing at the Quest University soccer field. Volunteers are asked to leave their pets and kids at home if they plan to assist in the search.

Read more: 15-year-old boy missing in Squamish after he was last seen going to bed

Stelmack is five feet five and weighs 100 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing brown plaid pyjama pants and a red, long-sleeved shirt.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
missing person tagsquamish tagSquamish Search and Rescue tagSquamish missing teen tagQuest University tagSquamish missing teen search tagSquamish teen search resumes tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers