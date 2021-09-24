Public search planned for missing teen in Squamish

Send this page to someone via email

Search crews in Squamish are set to resume looking for a missing teen.

Squamish Search and Rescue is asking volunteers to assist in the search for 15-year-old Richie Stelmack, who was last seen going to bed Tuesday night around 10 p.m. at his family home in the 40000 block of The Crescent in the Garibaldi Highlands.

15-year-old reported missing in Squamish

Crews will scour an area around Mamquam Road on Friday. A canine unit will also join the search.

Rescuers are asking volunteers to meet for a 10 a.m. briefing at the Quest University soccer field. Volunteers are asked to leave their pets and kids at home if they plan to assist in the search.

Stelmack is five feet five and weighs 100 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing brown plaid pyjama pants and a red, long-sleeved shirt.