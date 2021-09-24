Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge to be closed overnight Sept. 24 and 25

Send this page to someone via email

Off island drivers beware as night closures are coming to the Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge this weekend.

Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, the span will be completely closed in the East bound direction for two nights.

The bridge will reopen to traffic during the day beginning at 7 a.m.

The transport ministry is suggesting drivers plan ahead and take the detour via highway 20.

Necessary repaving work is the reason for closure according to the transport ministry.

The work is also planned for the weekend of Oct. 1.

The originally scheduled full overnight closure of the bridge was called off because of operational constraints the ministry said.

