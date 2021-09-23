Menu

News

Police looking for missing Thompson woman

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted September 23, 2021 11:23 pm
Cora Lee Wood. View image in full screen
Cora Lee Wood. RCMP Manitoba

RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Thompson woman.

35-year-old Cora Lee Wood was last seen at a business on Selkirk Avenue in Thompson at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Wood is 5’4″ with black hair and brown eyes and has a tattoo of “Asia” on her right forearm.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

