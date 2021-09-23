Menu

Canada

Regina police say cruiser struck during traffic stop involving stolen vehicle

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted September 23, 2021 7:48 pm
Regina police say cruiser struck during traffic stop involving stolen vehicle - image
File / Global News

Regina Police say one of their vehicles was struck as they tried to stop a driver behind the wheel of a stolen car.

Police say the incident happened on Wednesday when a constable in the Canine Unit was heading north on Broad Street, nearing 15th Avenue. The constable saw a vehicle coming from the opposite direction at what was described as “an extremely high rate of speed.”

The officer turned around to follow the vehicle and ran the license plate number. The red Hyundai Elantra was reported as stolen.

The vehicle slowed down and turned west into a dead-end lane in the 2400 block of Broad Street.

Police vehicles then entered the lane and left room for the suspect vehicle to exit.

A statement from the police force said as officers tried to tell the driver to stop and get out of the vehicle, he started “a series of erratic driving manoeuvres” and almost hit an officer standing nearby.

Police allege the driver eventually hit one of the police vehicles.

“It was an example of how unpredictable and dangerous policing can be,” the statement read.

The statement said officers were able to immobilize the stolen vehicle and get the suspect out of the car.

Officers charged the driver – a 16-year-old boy – with two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon (the vehicle), one count of dangerous driving, possession of a property obtained by crime over $5,000, resisting a peace officer, operating a conveyance while prohibited from doing so, breach of a release order, and failing to comply with a disposition.

The boy cannot be named in accordance with the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He made his first court appearance in Youth Court on Wednesday afternoon.

