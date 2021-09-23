Menu

Environment

Lynx kittens euthanized in Alaska after placement confusion

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted September 23, 2021 4:08 pm
A file photo from 2005 of a Canadian lynx. View image in full screen
A file photo from 2005 of a Canadian lynx. The Associated Press

Three lynx kittens that were seen around Anchorage, Alaska, were euthanized after their mother was killed and there was confusion about finding a home for them.

The mother and kittens had been seen for weeks in south Anchorage.

At some point, the mother and one of the kittens were shot by a homeowner defending chickens, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

Read more: Kitten that lost its tail after being thrown from vehicle in Kelowna on the mend

Alaska’s News Source reported that the three remaining lynx regularly returned to the neighbourhood.

On Tuesday, a woman reported an encounter between her dog and two of the kittens. The department captured all three lynx and later euthanized them.

Story continues below advertisement

Ryan Scott, assistant director of the department’s wildlife conservation division, said he thought the Alaska Zoo had earlier expressed interest in accepting more lynx.

But Pat Lampi, the zoo director, said when the department contacted him Tuesday, he said the zoo didn’t have space to permanently keep the kittens but was willing to hold them until a new home could be found.

Lampi said he called around and found a possible home out of state but was told the animals had been euthanized when he reached out again to the department.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba Hydro employee catches Lynx litter sighting on tape' Manitoba Hydro employee catches Lynx litter sighting on tape
Manitoba Hydro employee catches Lynx litter sighting on tape – Feb 14, 2020

Scott said the action was taken because a definitive placement wasn’t identified. He said he was unaware that Lampi was making calls.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had plenty of cases where we thought we had it sorted out and it falls through at the last minute,” Scott said.

Story continues below advertisement

Scott said the agency has had reservations about placing lynx out of state because of disease concerns. He also said the kittens were unlikely to survive on their own.

Click to play video: 'Lynx captured on video leaping at ducks in Kamloops park' Lynx captured on video leaping at ducks in Kamloops park
Lynx captured on video leaping at ducks in Kamloops park – Feb 28, 2021
© 2021 The Associated Press
