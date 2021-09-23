Three teens charged in alleged assault on video in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they have charged three teenagers in an assault that was captured on video and shared on social media.

Investigators say they became aware of a video circulating that showed a group of young people attacking a female youth.

Police believe it happened the afternoon of Sept. 18 at or near the parking lot of Mary JL Public Library.

Read more: Good Samaritans assaulted in Thunder Bay after trying to help woman in distress

A 14-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old have all been charged with robbery.

The 17-year-old is also facing a charge of assault with a weapon.

All three have been released with future court dates and are not being identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Story continues below advertisement

2:03 Review says “racism exists at all levels” of Thunder Bay Police Service Review says “racism exists at all levels” of Thunder Bay Police Service – Dec 12, 2018