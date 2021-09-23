Menu

Crime

Three teens charged in alleged assault on video in Thunder Bay, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2021 2:07 pm
Investigators say they became aware of a video circulating that showed a group of young people attacking a female youth. View image in full screen
Investigators say they became aware of a video circulating that showed a group of young people attacking a female youth. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they have charged three teenagers in an assault that was captured on video and shared on social media.

Investigators say they became aware of a video circulating that showed a group of young people attacking a female youth.

Police believe it happened the afternoon of Sept. 18 at or near the parking lot of Mary JL Public Library.

Read more: Good Samaritans assaulted in Thunder Bay after trying to help woman in distress

A 14-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old have all been charged with robbery.

The 17-year-old is also facing a charge of assault with a weapon.

All three have been released with future court dates and are not being identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
