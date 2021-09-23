Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Montreal Canadiens star goalie Carey Price out with knee injury, expected to miss training camp

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2021 2:09 pm

The Montreal Canadiens say star goaltender Carey Price is among five players who failed their physicals due to injury and will likely miss the remainder of training camp.

The Canadians said Thursday that Price is out with a knee injury.

Forwards Paul Byron (hip), Mike Hoffman (lower-body) and Joel Teasdale (knee) and defenceman Josh Brook (knee) also failed their physicals.

Read more: Canadiens’ star goalie Carey Price left unprotected for Kraken expansion draft

The club also said defenceman Joel Edmundson is listed as day-to-day while right-winger Brendan Gallagher is absent for family reasons and is expected to report to camp later.

Price is entering his 15th season with Montreal. The 2015 winner of the Hart, Vezina and Jennings awards was a significant factor in the Canadiens’ run to the Stanley Cup final last year, posting a 13-9 playoff record with a 2.28 goals-against average and .924 save percentage.

Story continues below advertisement

Price only played 22 regular-season games in the shortened 56-game 2020-21 campaign, however, missing time with a lower-body injury and a concussion.

Read more: Anxiety and insomnia drove Canadiens star Jonathan Drouin to take break from hockey

The 33-year-old Price was made available to the Seattle Kraken in this year’s expansion draft after he waived his no-trade clause.

The Kraken decided to look elsewhere, likely due to Price’s hefty price tag and concerns about his health. The all-star netminder has five years left on his current contract with an average annual value of US$10.5 million.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
NHL tagMontreal Canadiens tagHABS tagMontreal Hockey tagCarey Price tagCanadiens training camp tagHabs 2021-2022 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers