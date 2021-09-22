Police operation in Saint-Leonard ends peacefully after barricaded man surrenders

Send this page to someone via email

A standoff with police in Montreal’s Saint-Leonard borough ended peacefully Wednesday afternoon after a man who had barricaded himself inside an apartment on du Bon-Conseil Street surrendered.

Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said the events began with a police operation to arrest a 20-year-old man wanted in connection with a violent robbery on Sept. 20 in Pointe-aux-Trembles.

According to Chèvrefils, the suspect was located at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday and was seen entering an apartment building on Du Bon-Conseil near de l’Aunais Street.

Efforts were made to contact the man, but Chèvrefils said he was uncooperative.

Officers surrounded the building and a security perimeter was set up, with the SWAT team called in to assist.

Chèvrefils said around 10 nearby residences were evacuated as a preventative measure. No injuries were reported.

The man surrendered peacefully at around 5 p.m. and was taken into custody.

Chèvrefils said he is being detained for questioning.