SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Unvaccinated B.C. woman battling COVID-19 in the ICU dies from the virus

By Amy Judd & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted September 22, 2021 7:25 pm
Anna passed away at Vancouver General Hospital. View image in full screen
Anna passed away at Vancouver General Hospital. Chester Ptasinski/Global News

A Kamloops, B.C., woman who was battling COVID-19 in the ICU has now passed away.

Tyrone Joseph’s sister, Anna, who was not vaccinated against the disease, was battling the virus in the hospital with her adult son.

She passed away on Sept. 21.

Joseph said in a tweet that his sister passed away at Vancouver General Hospital surrounded by her sons, siblings and cousins.

He said the team at the hospital also invited the family to attend over Zoom, which he called “a blessing.”

He also praised the ICU team at the Vancouver hospital.

Global News spoke to Joseph last week as he urged people to get the COVID vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

He said since he shared his story, he knows of other vaccine-hesitant people, including members of his family, who have changed their minds and received the vaccine.

Click to play video: 'B.C. family with two loved ones in COVID-19 ICU shares vaccination message' B.C. family with two loved ones in COVID-19 ICU shares vaccination message
B.C. family with two loved ones in COVID-19 ICU shares vaccination message – Sep 12, 2021

Read more: ‘Think about more than just yourself’: B.C. Indigenous family with loved ones in ICU urges vaccination

Story continues below advertisement

“You have a choice not to be vaccinated,” Joseph told Global News in a previous interview. “But those choices, that choice, has got implications for everyone around you.”

Joseph and his wife, who got married under COVID-19 protocols last October, couldn’t wait to get immunized.

Even his 11-year-old daughter, Avery, was able to get the shot since she turns 12 in late December.

But he said his extended family, with many siblings, remains largely unvaccinated.

“There needs to be a more personal connection,” said Joseph.

“It’s really unfortunate that it takes someone you know and love and are close with to be fighting for their lives to be able to start having these discussions with your family.”

Story continues below advertisement
Tyrone Joseph’s sister in the ICU at VGH, where she was battling COVID-19. View image in full screen
Tyrone Joseph’s sister in the ICU at VGH, where she was battling COVID-19. Tyrone Joseph
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagcovid death tagicu covid tagCOVID patient dies tagCOVID unvaccinated death tagICU COVID patient tagICU Kamloops COVID patient dies tagKamloops COVID patient tagKamloops COVID patient dies tagTyrone Jospeh tagUnvaccinated COVID death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers