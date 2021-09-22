Unvaccinated B.C. woman battling COVID-19 in the ICU dies from the virus

A Kamloops, B.C., woman who was battling COVID-19 in the ICU has now passed away.
Tyrone Joseph’s sister, Anna, who was not vaccinated against the disease, was battling the virus in the hospital with her adult son.
She passed away on Sept. 21.
Joseph said in a tweet that his sister passed away at Vancouver General Hospital surrounded by her sons, siblings and cousins.
He said the team at the hospital also invited the family to attend over Zoom, which he called “a blessing.”
He also praised the ICU team at the Vancouver hospital.
Global News spoke to Joseph last week as he urged people to get the COVID vaccine.
He said since he shared his story, he knows of other vaccine-hesitant people, including members of his family, who have changed their minds and received the vaccine.
Read more: ‘Think about more than just yourself’: B.C. Indigenous family with loved ones in ICU urges vaccination
“You have a choice not to be vaccinated,” Joseph told Global News in a previous interview. “But those choices, that choice, has got implications for everyone around you.”
Joseph and his wife, who got married under COVID-19 protocols last October, couldn’t wait to get immunized.
Even his 11-year-old daughter, Avery, was able to get the shot since she turns 12 in late December.
But he said his extended family, with many siblings, remains largely unvaccinated.
“There needs to be a more personal connection,” said Joseph.
“It’s really unfortunate that it takes someone you know and love and are close with to be fighting for their lives to be able to start having these discussions with your family.”
Comments