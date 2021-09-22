Menu

Politics

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney faces down restive UCP caucus over COVID-19 crisis

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2021 5:35 pm
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney gives a COVID-19 update in Edmonton, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney gives a COVID-19 update in Edmonton, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has faced down a restive and divided United Conservative Party caucus, focusing on COVID-19 while managing to avoid a straw vote on his leadership.

Kenney has been challenged by some of his legislature members for some of his decisions on COVID, which has escalated into a crisis that has overwhelmed the provincial health system and forced Alberta to seek outside help.

Read more: Alberta health-care workers desperate for COVID-19 help: ‘We are treading water as furiously as we can’

UCP backbencher Searle Turton says it was a wide-ranging caucus meeting, but there was no vote of confidence on Kenney’s leadership.

He says the focus of the debate was about the pandemic.

Click to play video: 'Premier Jason Kenney shuffles cabinet as calls for his resignation grow louder' Premier Jason Kenney shuffles cabinet as calls for his resignation grow louder
Premier Jason Kenney shuffles cabinet as calls for his resignation grow louder

Some of Kenney’s caucus members have criticized his health measures as being too little too late, while others say he has gone too far and violated individual rights by imposing a form of voluntary vaccine passports.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: UCP constituency association demands review of Premier Jason Kenney’s leadership

The party’s vice-president of policy has already called for Kenney to resign and says enough constituency associations have signed on to force an early party review and vote on Kenney’s leadership.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagAlberta politics tagJason Kenney tagAlberta COVID-19 tagAlberta premier tagAlberta corornavirus tagAlberta UCP caucus tagJason Kenney Leadership tagUnited Conservative Party Caucus tagUCP caucus meeting tagUnited Conservative Party caucus metting tag

