Perth, Ont. preps for Remembrance Day with ‘Honour our Veterans’ banner program

Send this page to someone via email

Wednesday wasn’t the nicest of days to hang outdoor banners — but that’s what happened in Perth, Ont.

The town is gearing up for Remembrance Day, battling the wind and rain while the banners continue to go up. This marks the second year for the Honour our Veterans Banner Program.

Read more: A curling club in Perth is linked to a covid outbreak in the Eastern Ontario town

In fact, the initiative continues to grow.

“It was 102 banners we did last year — we were just kind of getting going. We actually had such an outpouring — wanting to get in and not miss out we sold 110 this year so we’re at a total of 212,” said Pat Loftus, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 244 Member.

Story continues below advertisement

2:05 A curling club in Perth is linked to a covid outbreak in the Eastern Ontario town A curling club in Perth is linked to a covid outbreak in the Eastern Ontario town – Mar 24, 2021

The 212 banners are proudly recognizing local war veterans, and Loftus says that tells him something.

“Patriotism in town has increased so much — it’s great to see the kids coming from the schools.

“They’re coming in from the schools and the teachers are pointing up and they’re reading this and it makes the kids more aware of everything.”

Read more: Smiths Falls and Perth facing new public health restrictions based on a rapid rise of covid cases

Town employees, Hydro One workers and legion volunteers helped to raise the banners over a two-day period. And despite Wednesday poor weather conditions — those involved didn’t mind a bit.

“I heard some people say to us — you’ve got a rainy day to put this up,” said Loftus.

Story continues below advertisement

“Well if I was sitting in a trench in the Second World War this would seem like child’s play to me. So we have to think of that — we’re putting-out for them.”

As Remembrance Week and Day gets ever closer the town of Perth is not forgetting.

2:08 Smiths Falls and Perth facing new public health restrictions based on a rapid rise of covid cases Smiths Falls and Perth facing new public health restrictions based on a rapid rise of covid cases – Mar 18, 2021