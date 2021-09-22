N.B. mother relieved that road washout will be permanently fixed by the province

Residents who live on the Albert Mines Road in Curryville, N.B., are getting a permanent fix to the road they say has washed out several times over the last decade.

“I am so excited!” said resident Abigail Steeves.

In early September, remnants of hurricane Ida washed out the road and the culvert on the rural road, which Steeves says has been flooded out four or five times in the last decade and, until now, the province hasn’t done a permanent fix.

“It has finally given in and now we are finally going to get a real fix, I hope,” said Steeves.

The New Brunswick Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said it will be installing a new concrete box culvert at the site of the washout this fall, which will provide greater capacity to accommodate heavy rainfall events in the future.

“Residents who were affected by the washout in that area can contact the department to see if they’re eligible to submit a claim,” said Mark Taylor, a representative for DTI.

He said that claims for compensation from the province will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

“The school bus has been driving over it precariously, too, in the past so it will be nice to know that when my sister and her friends are going to school that the road is safe for them and eventually when my kids start that the road is safe for them, too,” said Steeves.

Tammy Davidson lives near the washout and works at a special care home nearby. She said she is thrilled that the problem is being addressed for the long term because once again she is having to drive an extra 20 minutes around the washout to get to work.

“The sooner this is fixed, the better,” said Davidson.

The province says a tender is currently out to bid and is scheduled to close on Sept. 24. The project should be completed by Nov. 19.

Until then, the road remains closed to traffic.