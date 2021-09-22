Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

University of Manitoba study finds birds have changed their habits during COVID-19

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2021 3:43 pm
A western meadowlark is seen in this file photo. Researchers from the University of Manitoba has found birds have changed their habits across North America during COVID-19 lockdowns. View image in full screen
A western meadowlark is seen in this file photo. Researchers from the University of Manitoba has found birds have changed their habits across North America during COVID-19 lockdowns. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

New research shows that roads and runways quieted by COVID-19 are filling with birdsong instead.

Scientists at the University of Manitoba have led a study that looked at how reduced travel related to the pandemic has affected birds from hawks to hummingbirds across North America.

Read more: Humans self-isolating due to coronavirus a ‘bonanza’ for Manitoba wildlife

They drew on millions of sightings posted on eBird, a popular citizen science site where bird lovers share what they’ve seen.

Click to play video: 'Managing wildlife diseases and COVID-19' Managing wildlife diseases and COVID-19
Managing wildlife diseases and COVID-19 – Apr 29, 2020

Lead author Nicola Koper says that 80 per cent of the 82 different bird species they looked at changed their behaviour around roads and airports where lockdowns or other measures were in place.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Manitoba’s first vet hospital for wildlife opens

Sightings of almost all birds went up where restrictions had been imposed.

Koper says the findings suggest cities could be more bird-friendly with less traffic and disturbance from human transportation.

Click to play video: 'Calgary-area exhibit features ‘really helpful’ wildlife art created during COVID-19 pandemic' Calgary-area exhibit features ‘really helpful’ wildlife art created during COVID-19 pandemic
Calgary-area exhibit features ‘really helpful’ wildlife art created during COVID-19 pandemic – Aug 11, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagCoronavirus in Winnipeg tagBirds tagUniversity Of Mantioba tagbird study tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers