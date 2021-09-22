Nominations for Moose Jaw mayor vote open until Sept. 29

Send this page to someone via email

Those wishing to put their name forward to run for mayor of Moose Jaw, Sask., have until Sept. 29 to do so.

Former mayor Fraser Tolmie stepped down from the role to run in the federal election with the Conservative party. Tolmie won his seat on Monday night.

The mayoral byelection is Nov. 3.

City manager Jim Puffalt says they are ramping up advertising to get out and vote.

“Historically byelections in municipalities are not that well accepted, so we do have to do a little bit more work to try and get the message out there’s an election,” Puffalt says.

“It’s an important one. Mayor of the city is certainly a person that helps our community grow forward.”

According to a press release, nominees must submit all the required paperwork by 4 p.m. next Wednesday to officially declare their candidacy.

A candidate information package is available online at moosejaw.ca/2021byelection. The package can also be picked up in person at City Hall between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

As for voting options, online applications for mail-in ballots must be in by Oct. 12.

You can also apply for one in-person until Nov. 2.

Advance polls will run from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28.

For additional information, contact the byelection office at 306-694-4426.