Video link
Headline link
Weather

Okanagan weather: Cool forecast for first weekend of fall

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted September 23, 2021 2:05 pm
After reaching the mid-20s on Saturday, daytime highs will dip into the low 20s on Sunday.
After reaching the mid-20s on Saturday, daytime highs will dip into the low 20s on Sunday. SkyTracker Weather

A rebuilding upper ridge of high pressure will see temperatures climb into the low 20s on Thursday before falling to about 6 C overnight.

A mix of sun and cloud will slide in to finish the workweek, with the mercury making its way into the 20s by a few degrees on Friday afternoon.

A mix of sun and cloud returns to the Okanagan on Friday.
A mix of sun and cloud returns to the Okanagan on Friday. SkyTracker Weather

The first weekend of fall will kick off on a sunny note on Saturday, though clouds will slide back in later in the day, along with an afternoon high in the mid-20s.

Story continues below advertisement

A chance of showers arrives on Sunday, as a frontal boundary approaches with daytime highs dunked back into the low 20s.

The first full workweek of fall begins on an unsettled note, with a chance of showers and afternoon highs back into the teens.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

