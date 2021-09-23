Okanagan weather: Cool forecast for first weekend of fall

Send this page to someone via email

A rebuilding upper ridge of high pressure will see temperatures climb into the low 20s on Thursday before falling to about 6 C overnight.

A mix of sun and cloud will slide in to finish the workweek, with the mercury making its way into the 20s by a few degrees on Friday afternoon.

View image in full screen A mix of sun and cloud returns to the Okanagan on Friday. SkyTracker Weather

The first weekend of fall will kick off on a sunny note on Saturday, though clouds will slide back in later in the day, along with an afternoon high in the mid-20s.

A chance of showers arrives on Sunday, as a frontal boundary approaches with daytime highs dunked back into the low 20s.

The first full workweek of fall begins on an unsettled note, with a chance of showers and afternoon highs back into the teens.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

