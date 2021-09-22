Lloydminster RCMP issue warning over rise in overdoses, some deadly

A recent spike in drug overdoses with several resulting in death has Lloydminster RCMP warning the public.

Since Monday, RCMP have responded to numerous calls for people in medical distress. Four overdoses, along with four deaths, are said to be potentially linked to street-level drugs. During those incidents, RCMP and emergency medical services have administered naloxone to the patients.

According to a news release, police say the street-level drugs may be unknowingly laced with other drugs such as fentanyl, carfentanil or meth.

“There is an increased risk when various drugs are combined with each other and the user is unaware of the content of the drugs they are consuming,” the release said.

The Mounties ask people to contact them if they find any suspicious substances. And if they do, police say they should avoid contact with it.