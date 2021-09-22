LRT memorandum of understanding signed at Hamilton City Hall

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s LRT project has taken another step forward.

A brief ceremony was held Wednesday morning inside of city hall, where a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was formally signed by city and provincial representatives.

Today, @HamiltonsMayor, City Manager Janette Smith, Minister of Transportation @C_Mulroney, and CEO of @Metrolinx Phil Verster signed the Hamilton Light Rail Transit (LRT) memorandum of understanding (MOU) at City Hall. MP @FilomenaTassi was also in attendance for the signing. pic.twitter.com/QYhfc9yCpa — City of Hamilton (@cityofhamilton) September 22, 2021

Mayor Fred Eisenberger, Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney and Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster all signed the document, which will leave the city responsible for operating and daily maintenance costs along the 14-kilometre LRT line.

The federal and provincial governments have each committed $1.7 billion towards the cost of construction.

Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas Liberal MP Filomena Tassi was also on hand for the signing.

Early stages of construction, including underground utility work, are expected to begin in 2022 along the LRT line, which will run between McMaster University and Eastgate Square.

Hamilton city council voted, 11-3, earlier this month to sign the MOU.