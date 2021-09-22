Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

LRT memorandum of understanding signed at Hamilton City Hall

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted September 22, 2021 1:36 pm
A brief ceremony was held Wednesday morning inside of Hamilton City Hall, where an LRT memorandum of understanding (MOU) was formally signed by city and provincial representatives.
A brief ceremony was held Wednesday morning inside of Hamilton City Hall, where an LRT memorandum of understanding (MOU) was formally signed by city and provincial representatives.

Hamilton’s LRT project has taken another step forward.

A brief ceremony was held Wednesday morning inside of city hall, where a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was formally signed by city and provincial representatives.

Story continues below advertisement

Mayor Fred Eisenberger, Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney and Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster all signed the document, which will leave the city responsible for operating and daily maintenance costs along the 14-kilometre LRT line.

The federal and provincial governments have each committed $1.7 billion towards the cost of construction.

Read more: City councillors vote to sign agreement to build Hamilton LRT line

Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas Liberal MP Filomena Tassi was also on hand for the signing.

Early stages of construction, including underground utility work, are expected to begin in 2022 along the LRT line, which will run between McMaster University and Eastgate Square.

Hamilton city council voted, 11-3, earlier this month to sign the MOU.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Metrolinx tagHamilton LRT tagLight Rail Transit tagHamilton transit tagMayor Fred Eisenberger tagTransportation Minister Caroline Mulroney tagHamilton LRT memorandum of understanding tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers