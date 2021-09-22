Menu

Money

CIBC is launching a new logo for the first time in decades

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2021 12:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada election: Trudeau promises to raise corporate income tax rate on big banks' Canada election: Trudeau promises to raise corporate income tax rate on big banks
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau promised on Wednesday to raise the corporate income tax rate by three percentage rates on earnings over $1 billion for Canada’s big banks and insurance companies, adding that the government would ask them to “do a little bit more” to help Canada on the path to recovery. He said Canada’s banks have “continued to be incredibly successful, including through a pandemic where everyone else had to tighten their belts.” – Aug 25, 2021

CIBC has unveiled its first new logo in almost 20 years as the bank looks to refresh its image.

The Toronto-based bank says the rebrand comes after it has expanded its platform across North America and is now focused on “meeting the needs and expectations of clients on both sides of the border.”

As part of its modernizations CIBC is also working to finish construction of CIBC Square, its new global headquarters in Toronto.

Read more: CIBC profit surges nearly 50% in Q3, topping expectations

The bank says the new logo is inspired by its 1966 double-chevron logo that it created to celebrate the bank’s 100-year anniversary.

CIBC last updated its logo in 2003.

The bank says it will launch the new brand on Thursday and roll it out on banking products and locations over the coming year.

Click to play video: 'Will Trudeau’s promised bank tax hike mean higher fees?' Will Trudeau’s promised bank tax hike mean higher fees?
Will Trudeau’s promised bank tax hike mean higher fees? – Aug 26, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
