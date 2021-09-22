Cyclist sent to hospital following hit and run in Orillia, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A cyclist was sent to the hospital following a hit and run that took place on Highway 12 in Orillia, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the crash took place just before 2 p.m. at the Monarch Drive intersection.

The cyclist was travelling west in the bike lane when a car entered the lane and hit the cyclist, officers said, adding that the vehicle initially stopped but then left the scene without offering help.

The cyclist was then sent to the hospital by Simcoe County paramedics with minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Witnesses described the vehicle as a silver or grey SUV — possibly a Dodge Journey.

Any witnesses or those with information are asked to contact Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

0:45 Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash – May 22, 2019