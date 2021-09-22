Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Impaired driving arrests made in Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes, Bancroft area: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 22, 2021 10:10 am
OPP in central Ontario made several impaired driving arrests over the past few days. View image in full screen
OPP in central Ontario made several impaired driving arrests over the past few days. The Canadian Press file

OPP in central Ontario made several impaired driving arrests over the past few days.

On Tuesday night, Peterborough County OPP responded to a traffic complaint about a suspected impaired driver on Hwy. 28 in Douro-Dummer Township.

Read more: Man charged with impaired, dangerous driving following fatal crash near Port Hope: OPP

OPP say detectives with the Durham Regional Police Service were in the area and stopped the vehicle after it was observed to be travelling erratically. Officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Savannah Wilson, 22, of Milton, Ont., was arrested and charged with impaired driving

Her driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days. She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 3.

Story continues below advertisement

City of Kawartha Lakes

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say two single-vehicle crashes over the weekend led to impaired driving charges.

On Sept. 17 around 7 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover on County Road 121. Police determined the driver was impaired by alcohol.

Roberta Delville, 19, of Richmond Hill, Ont., was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

Her driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days. She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 7.

On Sept. 18 around 12:30 a.m., officers located a vehicle in the ditch along Elm Tree Road in the former Fenelon Township.

The driver was determined to be impaired.

Story continues below advertisement

James Mousseau, 44, of the City of Kawartha Lakes, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 7.

Bancroft

Bancroft OPP on Sept. 17 responded to a vehicle in the ditch along North Baptiste Lake Road in Hastings Highlands. Officers determined the driver was impaired.

The driver, Troy Hogan, 49, of Mississauga, Ont., was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus and alcohol and drugs)

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on Oct. 12.

On Sept. 18 around 1 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Cross Road in Faraday Township and determined a driver was impaired.

Story continues below advertisement

Carson Grant, 26, of Bancroft, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was released and will appear in court in Bancroft on Oct. 19.

 

Click to play video: 'Impaired driving charges laid following rollover south of Peterborough' Impaired driving charges laid following rollover south of Peterborough
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired Driving tagCity of Kawartha Lakes tagDrunk Driving tagKawartha Lakes tagPeterborough County tagImpaired tagPeterborough County OPP tagBancroft tagKawartha Lakes OPP tagCity of Kawartha Lakes OPP tagBancroft OPP tagDouro-Dummer Township tagHwy 28 tagElm Tree Road tagCounty Road 121 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers