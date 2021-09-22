Impaired driving arrests made in Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes, Bancroft area: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP in central Ontario made several impaired driving arrests over the past few days.

On Tuesday night, Peterborough County OPP responded to a traffic complaint about a suspected impaired driver on Hwy. 28 in Douro-Dummer Township.

OPP say detectives with the Durham Regional Police Service were in the area and stopped the vehicle after it was observed to be travelling erratically. Officers determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Savannah Wilson, 22, of Milton, Ont., was arrested and charged with impaired driving

Her driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days. She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 3.

City of Kawartha Lakes

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say two single-vehicle crashes over the weekend led to impaired driving charges.

On Sept. 17 around 7 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover on County Road 121. Police determined the driver was impaired by alcohol.

Roberta Delville, 19, of Richmond Hill, Ont., was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

Her driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days. She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 7.

On Sept. 18 around 12:30 a.m., officers located a vehicle in the ditch along Elm Tree Road in the former Fenelon Township.

The driver was determined to be impaired.

James Mousseau, 44, of the City of Kawartha Lakes, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs).

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 7.

Bancroft

Bancroft OPP on Sept. 17 responded to a vehicle in the ditch along North Baptiste Lake Road in Hastings Highlands. Officers determined the driver was impaired.

The driver, Troy Hogan, 49, of Mississauga, Ont., was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus and alcohol and drugs)

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on Oct. 12.

On Sept. 18 around 1 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Cross Road in Faraday Township and determined a driver was impaired.

Carson Grant, 26, of Bancroft, was arrested and charged with impaired driving (blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was released and will appear in court in Bancroft on Oct. 19.