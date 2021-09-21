Waterloo Region COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force is disbanding

Waterloo Region says that as the job of getting area residents vaccinated against COVID-19 shifts to the maintenance phase, it is disbanding the vaccine distribution task force.

“We were the first region in Ontario to achieve 80 per cent first-dose coverage in all age groups, which demonstrates the commitment and passion of our task force members,” Regional Chair Karen Redman stated.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank each member for an extremely successful rollout of vaccine that has seen 844,214 doses administered in the region to date.”

The task force will wind down this week as 416,765 residents of Waterloo Region have now been fully vaccinated.

This means that 70.77 per cent of area residents have now been vaccinated, a number which reaches 82.19 when only including those who are eligible to be vaccinated.

The region says that operations will continue although Waterloo Regional Police Deputy Chief Shirley Hilton will move on from the task force as will other members, although Vickie Murray, director of pharmacy at Grand River Hospital and St. Mary’s General Hospital, will continue in her leadership role.

