Singh defends NDP’s election campaign despite showing little caucus growth

Jagmeet Singh says he feels secure in his leadership despite the NDP’s seat count barely shifting amid a pandemic election in which Canadians consistently ranked him as the most popular leader.

The NDP leader says his team will still get work done in Parliament even though they hover within a few seats of their 2019 tally.

The New Democrats had 24 seats in the House of Commons at dissolution and while some close races are still being counted it appears they have only gained a seat or two.

Singh says he’s proud of his team and the campaign.

He says he is disappointed that many of his NDP candidates who did not win their ridings will not join him in Ottawa.

The showing was significantly less than Singh’s predecessor Tom Mulcair’s 44 seats in 2015, which led to a leadership review.