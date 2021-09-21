Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Singh defends NDP’s election campaign despite showing little caucus growth

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 21, 2021 2:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada election: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s promises to ‘continue to fight’ for Canadians in post-election speech' Canada election: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s promises to ‘continue to fight’ for Canadians in post-election speech
WATCH: Canada election: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh's promises to 'continue to fight' for Canadians in post-election speech

Jagmeet Singh says he feels secure in his leadership despite the NDP’s seat count barely shifting amid a pandemic election in which Canadians consistently ranked him as the most popular leader.

The NDP leader says his team will still get work done in Parliament even though they hover within a few seats of their 2019 tally.

The New Democrats had 24 seats in the House of Commons at dissolution and while some close races are still being counted it appears they have only gained a seat or two.

Read more: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh re-elected in Burnaby South

Singh says he’s proud of his team and the campaign.

He says he is disappointed that many of his NDP candidates who did not win their ridings will not join him in Ottawa.

Story continues below advertisement

The showing was significantly less than Singh’s predecessor Tom Mulcair’s 44 seats in 2015, which led to a leadership review.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Federal Election tagcanada election tagJagmeet Singh tag2021 canada election taghow many seats did NDP win tagNDP 4th place canada election tagsingh defends NDP campaign tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers