Winnipeg mayor supports recognition of National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is on the table at the City of Winnipeg’s executive policy committee (EPC) Tuesday, as mayor Brian Bowman said he’s supporting a motion to formally recognize the national day.

“Formally recognizing the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation would build on a number of efforts put forward by Council and the City of Winnipeg to respond to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action and the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Calls for Justice,” Bowman said.

“I will be supporting the recommendations in this administrative report and I am proud of our continued commitment to truth and reconciliation.”

Approval by EPC and council would mean all city employees would get a paid holiday beginning on Sept. 30 of this year.

On Sept. 30, flags at civic facilities will be lowered city-wide (including at City Hall), and the Winnipeg sign at The Forks will be lit orange in recognition.

The province also touched on the national day Tuesday, announcing funding of $50,000 to the Manitoba Museum to offer programming to the public Sept. 30.

Admission at the museum will be free from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3 to raise awareness about the national day, as well as to showcase exhibits and programs that educate and raise awareness about the history and impacts of the residential school system.

