Health

Manitoba premier to talk vaccine outreach Tuesday morning

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 21, 2021 10:39 am
Click to play video: ''
Vaccination levels have slowed in Manitoba, Premier Goertzen is trying to get more people to get the jab.

Manitoba’s premier will be speaking to media about COVID-19 vaccine outreach initiatives Tuesday morning.

Kelvin Goertzen, along with Health Minister Audrey Gordon and representatives of Pharmacists Manitoba, the Manitoba College of Family Physicians and Doctors Manitoba, will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. from Nine Circles Community Health on Broadway.

Read more: Manitoba expands third vaccine eligibility to First Nations care homes

Global News will stream the event live on this page.

Click to play video: 'Winkler cops fielding angry calls on both sides of vaccine debate' Winkler cops fielding angry calls on both sides of vaccine debate
Winkler cops fielding angry calls on both sides of vaccine debate
