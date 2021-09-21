Manitoba premier to talk vaccine outreach Tuesday morning

Manitoba’s premier will be speaking to media about COVID-19 vaccine outreach initiatives Tuesday morning.
Kelvin Goertzen, along with Health Minister Audrey Gordon and representatives of Pharmacists Manitoba, the Manitoba College of Family Physicians and Doctors Manitoba, will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. from Nine Circles Community Health on Broadway.
Winkler cops fielding angry calls on both sides of vaccine debate
