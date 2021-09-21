Menu

Canada

Environment Canada issues special weather statement for Guelph, Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 21, 2021 9:13 am
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Waterloo Region, Guelph and southern portions of Wellington County. View image in full screen
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Waterloo Region, Guelph and southern portions of Wellington County. Getty Images

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Waterloo Region, Guelph and southern portions of Wellington County.

The agency is warning of significant rainfall, which is expected to begin Tuesday evening and last right through Wednesday night.

It says the area could see 40 to 60 millimetres of rain by early Thursday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

“This rainfall is due to a cold front and a moisture laden low pressure system that will arrive from the American Mid-west,” the Environment Canada statement read.

The agency says rainfall warnings could be issued later Tuesday.

