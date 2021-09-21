Environment Canada issues special weather statement for Guelph, Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Waterloo Region, Guelph and southern portions of Wellington County.

The agency is warning of significant rainfall, which is expected to begin Tuesday evening and last right through Wednesday night.

It says the area could see 40 to 60 millimetres of rain by early Thursday morning.

Beautiful Election Evening across southern Ontario but the next few days turn very wet. Latest computer models keep the heaviest rain (over 10cm) in a swath from southern Michigan/SW Ontario through Georgian Bay. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/3ZXWw8SgrF — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) September 20, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

“This rainfall is due to a cold front and a moisture laden low pressure system that will arrive from the American Mid-west,” the Environment Canada statement read.

The agency says rainfall warnings could be issued later Tuesday.