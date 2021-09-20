B.C. records 1,692 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend as more admitted to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

As voters head to the polls in B.C., the latest COVID-19 numbers are a reminder the pandemic is still ongoing.

Over the weekend, B.C. recorded 1,692 new cases of the virus.

There were 644 from Friday to Saturday, 613 from Saturday to Sunday and 435 from Sunday to Monday.

There were also 11 more deaths in the province. A total of 1,899 people in B.C. have now died from complications of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The numbers of people in hospitals and intensive care units continued to grow over the weekend as well.

Nine more people were admitted to hospitals for a total of 307 in the province. Of those people, 20 more were admitted to ICUs, where there are now 156 people receiving critical care.

There remain 5,608 active cases of the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, 171,769 people who tested positive have recovered

As of Monday, 86.8 per cent (4,024,302) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 79.4 per cent (3,679,181) received their second dose.

In addition, 87.4 per cent (3,778,735) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 80.2 per cent (3,470,043) received their second dose.

The province reports there has been one new health-care facility outbreak at Overlander (Interior Health), for a total of 21 active outbreaks, including:

long-term care: Northcrest Care Centre, Westminster House, Menno Terrace East (Fraser Health), Arbutus Care Centre, Louis Brier Home and Hospital (Vancouver Coastal Health), Village at Mill Creek – second floor, Cottonwoods Care Centre, Brookhaven Care Centre, Spring Valley Care Centre, Kamloops Seniors Village, Hillside Village, The Hamlets at Westsyde, Joseph Creek Care Village, Overlander (Interior Health) and Jubilee Lodge (Northern Health)

acute care: Chilliwack General Hospital (Fraser Health), Fort St. John Hospital (Northern Health) and Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (Interior Health)

assisted or independent living: David Lloyd Jones, Sun Pointe Village and Hardy View Lodge (Interior Health)

From Sept. 10 to 16, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 76.3 per cent of cases and from Sept. 3 to 16, they accounted for 85 per cent of hospitalizations, the province reports.

In addition, numbers provided by the government show after factoring for age, people not vaccinated are 32.2 times more likely to be hospitalized than those fully vaccinated.

