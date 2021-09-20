Canada election: Minimal lineups at voting stations in the South Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

Voters reported minimal lineups and delays at voting stations across the South Okanagan on Monday, as they cast their ballots in the 2021 federal election.

“I walked in and I walked out — super easy. There were no lineups,” said Celiegh Reichelt outside the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre (PTCC).

“It was a breeze, pretty efficient and there wasn’t a crowd here,” added Dean Marchand.

Voters were required to wear masks and practice physical distancing, but were not asked to show proof of vaccination.

Voters report minimal delays and no lineups at polling stations in the South Okanagan. Biggest issues for locals include climate change, pandemic recovery and Indigenous rights. @GlobalOkanagan #elxn44vote pic.twitter.com/h2FACH8Bap — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) September 20, 2021

At the Bethel Pentecostal Tabernacle polling station on Main Street, supervisor Brett Harrington said there were minimal wait times all morning, and most voters were compliant with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Bonnie Barton and her partner, Brent, said addressing environmental concerns is the most important election issue to them.

“We voted NDP due to climate change. We have a 15-year-old so we are thinking about him and the future,” Brent said.

“The NDP has some good climate policies. The Liberals were also great, but I thought the NDP has a better chance of getting in power here and they have a good record and they’re not the Conservatives.”

Jacqueline Mackenzie said she practices her democratic right to vote in every election.

“When you’re told to vote, we vote,” she said.

For Vikas Sharma, he is most concerned about the economy rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Economic and pandemic recovery. I think the Liberals did good. He [Trudeau] did a great job compared to other countries all over the world,” Sharma said.

Jim Cumming voted for change.

“I would like to see a change at the top and hopefully that is going to come. I think we had reckless spending going on with the present government and it’s going to kick us in the butt one of these days,” he said.

Lois Bell said she was drawn to the polls because she is opposed to vaccine passports and mandatory vaccinations for some workers.

“It’s that everybody has to have a shot to be allowed in the community and we don’t understand how they could come up with a COVID-19 shot so quick when they can’t come up with something for cancer,” she said.

Julianna George, 19, is a member of the Penticton Indian Band (PIB) and is casting a ballot for the first time.

“Environmental reasons and also Indigenous rights,” she said of the issues most important to her.

Sierra Hammond agreed.

“Environmental issues and Indigenous issues. The NDP and Jagmeet Singh knows how to reach the younger audience and I think he cares about future generations, and we are the future generation,” she said.

Constituents in South Okanagan-West Kootenay are choosing between five diverse candidates representing the range of the political spectrum.

The NDP incumbent, Richard Cannings, is seeking a third-term, having edged his Conservative rival, Helena Konanz, by less than 800 votes in 2019.

The 2021 race is expected to be a rematch between the pair, while the Liberals came in a distant third during the 43rd general election.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. on Monday in most of B.C. and will close at 7 p.m. tonight.

Sixty-seven per cent of eligible B.C. voters turned out in the last federal election in 2019.

Voter turnout was strong on the first day of advance polling this time around — but the ongoing pandemic has the potential to affect overall numbers.

Forty-two ridings are up for grabs in B.C., including seats represented by federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in Burnaby South and former Green Party Leader Elizabeth May in Saanich-Gulf Islands.

— with files from the Canadian Press

