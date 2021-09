Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police say one person is dead after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Collingwood, Ont., on Monday morning.

Officers, firefighters and paramedics responded to the blaze at the four-storey building shortly after 1 a.m.

Police say one person died at the scene.

They say all other occupants of the building are safe.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Police and the Ontario¬†fire marshal’s office are investigating.