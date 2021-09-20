Menu

Canada

People, pets rescued from River Avenue blaze by Winnipeg firefighters

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 20, 2021 12:50 pm
A Winnipeg Fire Department truck. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Fire Department truck. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Winnipeg firefighters saved people, a dog, and some hamsters from a Sunday evening blaze at a River Avenue apartment building.

Crews were called to the fire, in the 200 block of River, just after 6:45 p.m. Sunday, and encountered heavy smoke coming from the three-storey building.

Although most of the building’s occupants had escaped safely on their own, three people were trapped inside and needed rescue.

Four people in total were treated on-scene by paramedics, with two being sent to hospital in stable conditions.

Read more: WFPS responds to house fire caused by unattended cooking

Fire crews found a dog that had sustained injuries, and was taken by its owner to a vet clinic. A number of pet hamsters were also safely removed.

Although no damage estimates are currently available, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said a number of suites in the building were damaged by smoke, fire and water, and social services was called to help residents find accomodations until it was safe to go back into the building.

A preliminary investigation suggests the fire was accidental, and likely caused by unattended cooking.

New Winnipeg fire chief on workplace culture – Aug 19, 2021
