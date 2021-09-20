Madoc house fire causes $500,000 in estimated damages

Send this page to someone via email

A fire at an old farm house and garage in Madoc, Centre Hastings on Sunday has left a hefty $500,000 price tag in estimated damages.

Fire chief Bob Branscombe told Global News fire and rescue responded to 804 Lahey Road at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Eighteen firefighters from 2 stations fought the blaze that ultimately destroyed both the house and the garage.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire has been ruled indeterminable because of how little evidence was left.

The cost of damage is estimated at $500,000.

