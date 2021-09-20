Menu

Canada

Madoc house fire causes $500,000 in estimated damages

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted September 20, 2021 11:12 am
Madoc house fire causes $500,000 in estimated damages - image View image in full screen
Centre Hastings / Facebook

A fire at an old farm house and garage in Madoc, Centre Hastings on Sunday has left a hefty $500,000 price tag in estimated damages.

Fire chief Bob Branscombe told Global News fire and rescue responded to 804 Lahey Road at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Eighteen firefighters from 2 stations fought the blaze that ultimately destroyed both the house and the garage.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire has been ruled indeterminable because of how little evidence was left.

The cost of damage is estimated at $500,000.

House Fire Madoc fire 804 Lahey Road Fire Centre Hastings fire Fire Chief Bob Branscombe home and garage destroyed in fire Madoc fire destroys home Madoc fire undetermined

