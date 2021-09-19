Menu

Canada

Saskatoon’s Road Coffee Co. receives $10K award for resilience throughout pandemic

By Montana Getty Global News
Posted September 19, 2021 6:19 pm
Road Coffee Co. bags of coffee. View image in full screen
Road Coffee Co. bags of coffee. Global News

Saskatoon’s very own Road Coffee Co. is one of 10 businesses in Canada that received a $10,000 grant for their global efforts to improve the coffee industry.

The business gives low-interest loans to coffee farmers in order to help them buy supplies they need to improve their business and, therefore, make enough money to put food on the table.

After applying for the program, Road Coffee was chosen as part of a national campaign put on by Telus called #StandWithOwners.

Read more: Pierrefonds ‘pay-what-you-can’ cafe offers coffee, meals for those in need

The focus of the campaign is to highlight Canadian small businesses that have been resilient and continued with generosity throughout the pandemic.

“It seemed like when they reached out to us and told us that we were winning this, they really connected with the mission and vision of how we’re lifting coffee farmers into independence and freedom,” said Founder Alisha Esmail.

Story continues below advertisement

The funds will be used to help set up a new all-female-run supply chain with Kenya.

Road Coffee Co. currently works with farmers in Peru and is looking to expand, which it will now be able to do sooner than originally planned.

Read more: Is coffee good or bad for your health?

