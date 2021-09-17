One-third of City of Hamilton employees haven’t revealed COVID-19 vaccination status

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Hamilton has released an update on the vaccination rate among its staff.

The city says about 97 per cent of employees who have provided proof of their vaccination status have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Approximately one-third of the municipal workforce, however, did not report their status by city council’s approved deadline of Sept. 15.

Those who have not provided proof of full vaccination status, and do not have an approved exemption, are required to attend a mandatory education session.

Unvaccinated city employees will then have until Nov. 1 to receive two doses, otherwise they will be required to submit to regular COVID-19 testing.

In terms of vaccination opportunities, the City of Hamilton and its health-care partners say they will continue to blitz areas of the city with the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates over the coming week.

The Carlisle, Waterdown and Red Hill public library branches are among the scheduled locations for mobile, walk-in clinics, along with the Bernie Morelli, Huntington Park and Stoney Creek recreation centres.

Schedules and complete list of locations are on the city website.

As of Friday, 81.7 per cent of eligible Hamiltonians have received one dose and 74.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.