Environment Canada issues wind statement for Okanagan

Strong winds are expected to gust through the Okanagan on Friday.

In a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada Friday morning, southerly winds of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour, and possibly gusting to 80 kilometres per hour, may develop in the afternoon and evening.

The national weather agency is predicting the winds will blow through West Kelowna, Peachland, Summerland, the Naramata Bench and Penticton.

“A robust cold front will move across the Okanagan Valley this evening bringing strong winds and some rain,” said Environment Canada.

“The southerly winds will be the main concern, as there is the potential for wind speeds of 50 to 60 km/h with gusts to 80 km/h to develop this evening prior to the arrival of the cold front.

“Travellers across the Okanagan Connector are advised to be cognizant of strong crosswinds over exposed areas of the highway during this time.”

