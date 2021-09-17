Menu

Weather

Environment Canada issues wind statement for Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 17, 2021 2:23 pm
A map showing wind and rain warnings on Vancouver Island and the South Coast, plus a wind statement for the Okanagan. Environment Canada says southerly winds of 50 to 60 km/h, and possibly up to 80 km/h, are expected Friday afternoon and evening. View image in full screen
A map showing wind and rain warnings on Vancouver Island and the South Coast, plus a wind statement for the Okanagan. Environment Canada says southerly winds of 50 to 60 km/h, and possibly up to 80 km/h, are expected Friday afternoon and evening. Environment Canada

Strong winds are expected to gust through the Okanagan on Friday.

In a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada Friday morning, southerly winds of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour, and possibly gusting to 80 kilometres per hour, may develop in the afternoon and evening.

The national weather agency is predicting the winds will blow through West Kelowna, Peachland, Summerland, the Naramata Bench and Penticton.

Read more: Okanagan weather — Cool, wet forecast for final weekend of summer

“A robust cold front will move across the Okanagan Valley this evening bringing strong winds and some rain,” said Environment Canada.

“The southerly winds will be the main concern, as there is the potential for wind speeds of 50 to 60 km/h with gusts to 80 km/h to develop this evening prior to the arrival of the cold front.

“Travellers across the Okanagan Connector are advised to be cognizant of strong crosswinds over exposed areas of the highway during this time.”

Kelowna Weather Forecast: September 16
