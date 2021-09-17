Calgary police seek help to find teenage girls from city’s northeast

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking for assistance in finding a pair of teenage girls who may be with each other.

According to police, 13-year-old Starla Rider Rabbit was last seen leaving the 16 Avenue N.E. area on Sept. 3.

And 16-year-old Shakira Bearspaw was last seen leaving the Saddleridge area on Sept. 15.

Police described Rider Rabbit as five foot four with a slim build. She has brown eyes, long black hair and was last seen wearing a black tank top, grey plaid shirt and black shorts.

Bearspaw is described as five foot six with a medium build, brown eyes and shoulder-length blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and grey sweatpants.

Police say there is no evidence of foul play and the cases do not meet the threshold for an Amber alert. But CPS is working with the Missing Children Society of Canada.

Police are asking anyone with knowledge of their location to call CPS at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers, citing case #21364879/21347201.