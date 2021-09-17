Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary police seek help to find teenage girls from city’s northeast

By Adam Toy 770 CHQR
Posted September 17, 2021 1:56 pm
Calgary police are looking for help finding Starla Rider Rabbit (L) and Shakira Bearspaw, shown in these undated photos. View image in full screen
Calgary police are looking for help finding Starla Rider Rabbit (L) and Shakira Bearspaw, shown in these undated photos. Handout / Calgary Police Service

Calgary police are looking for assistance in finding a pair of teenage girls who may be with each other.

According to police, 13-year-old Starla Rider Rabbit was last seen leaving the 16 Avenue N.E. area on Sept. 3.

And 16-year-old Shakira Bearspaw was last seen leaving the Saddleridge area on Sept. 15.

Police described Rider Rabbit as five foot four with a slim build. She has brown eyes, long black hair and was last seen wearing a black tank top, grey plaid shirt and black shorts.

Bearspaw is described as five foot six with a medium build, brown eyes and shoulder-length blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and grey sweatpants.

Police say there is no evidence of foul play and the cases do not meet the threshold for an Amber alert. But CPS is working with the Missing Children Society of Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with knowledge of their location to call CPS at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers, citing case #21364879/21347201.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police Service tagCalgary missing person tagMissing Calgary girls tagShakira Bearspaw tagStarla Rider Rabbit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers