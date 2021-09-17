Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta RCMP member charged with off-duty firearms-related offences

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted September 17, 2021 12:16 pm
FILE: RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
FILE: RCMP cruiser. Kirby Bourne/630 CHED

A member of the Strathmore RCMP has been charged after alleging using his RCMP-issued firearms at a public shooting range.

In a news release Friday, the RCMP said the charges stem from an incident that occurred on Aug. 25, which was investigated by the Calgary Police Service.

RCMP say a 13-year member of the force attended a public shooting range in Calgary. He had with him a number of firearms, including RCMP-issued firearms, which police say were used at the shooting range.

Complaints were passed along to the chief firearms officer, national weapons enforcement team and the Calgary Police Service .

On Sept. 8, Const. Blaine Taylor was charges with possession of a firearm while unauthorized, possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of a prohibited device (over capacity magazine).

Story continues below advertisement

Taylor is currently suspended from duty with pay. The RCMP said his duty status will be reviewed again once the criminal charges have been resolved.

Taylor was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Calgary on Oct. 19.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagAlberta RCMP tagAlberta crime tagFirearms tagStrathmore RCMP tagshooting range tagRCMP member charged tagpossession of a prohibited firearm tagAlberta RCMP member charged tagCalgary shooting range tagpossession of a firearm while unauthorized tagRCMP Shooting range tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers