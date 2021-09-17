Alberta RCMP member charged with off-duty firearms-related offences

Send this page to someone via email

A member of the Strathmore RCMP has been charged after alleging using his RCMP-issued firearms at a public shooting range.

In a news release Friday, the RCMP said the charges stem from an incident that occurred on Aug. 25, which was investigated by the Calgary Police Service.

RCMP say a 13-year member of the force attended a public shooting range in Calgary. He had with him a number of firearms, including RCMP-issued firearms, which police say were used at the shooting range.

Complaints were passed along to the chief firearms officer, national weapons enforcement team and the Calgary Police Service .

On Sept. 8, Const. Blaine Taylor was charges with possession of a firearm while unauthorized, possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of a prohibited device (over capacity magazine).

Taylor is currently suspended from duty with pay. The RCMP said his duty status will be reviewed again once the criminal charges have been resolved.

Taylor was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Calgary on Oct. 19.