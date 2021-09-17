Stolen vehicle crashes into 2 cruisers, prompting charges in Innisfil

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old and a 15-year-old have been charged following a police pursuit that ended with a stolen vehicle crashing into two cruisers in Innisfil, Ont., on Wednesday, South Simcoe police say.

At about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a gas station on Commerce Park Drive for a woman who reported that her vehicle was stolen while she was pumping gas. According to police, she wasn’t physically injured.

During the investigation, officers then received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle in the area of St. Paul Road and Edgar Street in Alcona.

It turned out to be the stolen car, which police found before a short pursuit began.

According to officers, the vehicle then hit two cruisers before it was boxed in and the suspects were arrested.

The stolen vehicle was subsequently returned to the owner, and police discovered a second vehicle that the suspects tried to steal near the gas station where the woman’s car was taken.

Hunter Samson-Boucher, 21, from Barrie, is facing 27 charges involving a series of occurrences since the beginning of September. The charges include theft over $5,000, theft of a vehicle, breaking and entering, flight from police and breach of probation.

A 15-year-old from London, Ont., was charged with two counts of theft of a vehicle and property possession obtained by crime. He can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Both the accused were held for bail hearings.

