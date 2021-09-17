Menu

Crime

Stolen vehicle crashes into 2 cruisers, prompting charges in Innisfil

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 17, 2021 12:40 pm
A woman reported that her car had been stolen at a local gas station before the vehicle crashed into two cruisers, according to police. View image in full screen
A woman reported that her car had been stolen at a local gas station before the vehicle crashed into two cruisers, according to police. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 21-year-old and a 15-year-old have been charged following a police pursuit that ended with a stolen vehicle crashing into two cruisers in Innisfil, Ont., on Wednesday, South Simcoe police say.

At about 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a gas station on Commerce Park Drive for a woman who reported that her vehicle was stolen while she was pumping gas. According to police, she wasn’t physically injured.

Read more: Police find injured driver in woods following crash in Innisfil, Ont.

During the investigation, officers then received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle in the area of St. Paul Road and Edgar Street in Alcona.

It turned out to be the stolen car, which police found before a short pursuit began.

Story continues below advertisement

According to officers, the vehicle then hit two cruisers before it was boxed in and the suspects were arrested.

The stolen vehicle was subsequently returned to the owner, and police discovered a second vehicle that the suspects tried to steal near the gas station where the woman’s car was taken.

Read more: A school arson, graffiti and recovered items — tip line set up after Bradford incidents

Hunter Samson-Boucher, 21, from Barrie, is facing 27 charges involving a series of occurrences since the beginning of September. The charges include theft over $5,000, theft of a vehicle, breaking and entering, flight from police and breach of probation.

A 15-year-old from London, Ont., was charged with two counts of theft of a vehicle and property possession obtained by crime. He can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Both the accused were held for bail hearings.

