Allen Road in Toronto to be fully closed this weekend for maintenance

The City of Toronto says Allen Road will be fully closed this weekend for maintenance.

In a news release, officials said the closure will start Friday at 11 p.m. and last until Monday at 5 a.m.

The road will be off-limits from Sheppard Avenue West to Eglinton Avenue West, including on- and off-ramps at Highway 401.

Alternative routes for drivers include Keele, Dufferin and Bathurst streets, as well as Avenue Road.

“A full closure of Allen Road for one weekend is an important and safe way that City road crews, engineers and stakeholders, as well as those of Toronto Hydro … can make improvements and keep the expressway in the best state of good repair,” the release said.

Officials said it would take an estimated 20 to 30 separate days of lane closures to complete the same amount of work that crews will do this weekend with a full closure.

Traffic lights around Allen Road will be “actively adjusted” to improve traffic flow on nearby routes during the closure, officials added.

“Those planning to drive in the area this weekend should expect delays, are encouraged to plan their trips ahead, leave plenty of extra time and consider using public transit where possible,” the release said.