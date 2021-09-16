Public’s help sought locating missing 36-year-old woman: London police

Send this page to someone via email

London police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 36-year-old woman, last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Tristan Lavigne was last seen near Adelaide and Dundas streets around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 wearing a blue and white striped long-sleeved shirt, black pants, a blue face mask and black running shoes.

Lavigne is described as a Caucasian woman, five feet six inches tall with a slim build and dyed long blonde hair. Police said she has an upper lip piercing and a tattoo on the side of her neck reading “Jersey.”

Police say they and Lavigne’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).