Annual Sask. Hoops for Hope in-person event cancelled again, shifted to virtual format

For the second straight year Hoops for Hope as an in-person event has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

The three-on-three basketball event in Saskatoon, Sask., which raises funds for those with cystic fibrosis (CF) attracts teams from all over the province, Alberta and Manitoba to drain baskets for the cause.

Shaun Nechvatal, co-founder of the event, says with the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the Saskatoon region, it’s simply not safe for the in-person event to go ahead.

“We decided to take a pause on the event,” Nechvatal said. “We have encouraged any participants to post videos on (Hoops4Hope) social media.”

It’s all up to the creativity of participants in this year’s edition of the event.

“We put out there the challenge of 4,000 shots total for those with CF across Canada,” Nechvatal told Global News.

“You could shoot free throws of having a virtual horse competition with somebody and trade videos back and forth. Shooting free throws or any number of shots for somebody.”

Nechvatal says the fundraiser continues to inch closer to the $500,000-mark, with around $440,000 raised currently.

He says there are some sweet prizes to give away this year too, for those doing the fundraising.

“Two tickets for Air Canada travel, we have Huskies season ticket passes, a signed Rattlers jersey, blue tooth speakers and a signed Toronto Raptors Kawhi Leonard jersey.”

