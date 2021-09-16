PPC leader Maxime Bernier rallies supporters in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

“No vaxxpass” and “this ends when we say no.”

Those were just a couple of signs carried by supporters of People’s Party of Canada (PPC) Leader Maxime Bernier during a rally at Hamilton’s Gage Park on Thursday morning.

Sizeable crowd for Maxime Bernier at Gage Park pic.twitter.com/TZrZEzuam5 — kenmann (@kenruns2thebeat) September 16, 2021

Several hundred supporters gathered to hear from the PPC leader, who is campaigning on a platform of personal choice as it relates to COVID-19 vaccines and masking.

“We are not anti-vax, we are not anti-mask, we are for freedom of choice,” Bernier said. “Everybody must be able to decide, with the right information, if they want to have the vaccine or not.”

Supporters chanted “freedom,” while Bernier pledged, “I always be with you, in the streets to protest, if we have more vaccine passports across this country.”

Bernier also rallied supporters by telling them, “few generations have been granted the role of defending freedom in its maximum hour of danger. You are that generation.”