Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver police redeploying officers to ‘hardest-hit’ areas of downtown

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 16, 2021 1:15 pm
Vancouver police said it is deploying more officers to some of the hardest-hit crime areas in the city. View image in full screen
Vancouver police said it is deploying more officers to some of the hardest-hit crime areas in the city. Global News

Following more crime and disorder in the downtown core, Vancouver police said it is redeploying officers in the business district.

Police said the hardest-hit areas are Granville Street and the West End. The Vancouver Police Department will deploy officers on foot and by bicycle to increase the street-level police presence.

Vancouver police said officers will also be working behind the scenes to “identify and target chronic offenders” to solve crimes that have already happened.

“We’re hearing loud and clear from business owners and residents who don’t feel safe and are frustrated by rising crime,” Sgt. Steve Addison of the VPD said in a release. “We share those concerns, and we’re committed to suppressing crime and restoring a sense of safety in the community.”

Click to play video: 'Targeted shooting at Vancouver hotel leaves one dead' Targeted shooting at Vancouver hotel leaves one dead
Targeted shooting at Vancouver hotel leaves one dead

Read more: Man killed in shooting at Fairmont hotel in downtown Vancouver

Story continues below advertisement

“We know that many of these crimes are committed by a small number of career criminals, and we’re going to make life uncomfortable for them,” Addison said. “We also know there are a lot of people facing homelessness, addiction, and mental illness in the downtown core. We want to assure the community that these vulnerable people will not be the focus of our attention.”

Last fall, Vancouver police launched a Neighbourhood Response Team to tackle street-level crime and targeted violent and chronic shoplifters.

Police said during the 42-day deployment the team took 1,400 calls, seized 210 weapons, and liaised with more than 300 vulnerable people to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

Project Arrow, which was launched in January following a 260 per cent increase in violent shoplifting incidents in 2020, resulted in 130 arrests, $37,093 in recovered merchandise, and the seizure of 35 weapons in less than 40 days, police added.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
vancouver police tagVancouver crime tagVancouver Police Officers tagProject Arrow tagVpd Officers tagvancouver crime rate tagVancouver crime rate 2021 tagVancouver downtown crime tagVancouver dowtown crime rate tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers