Three First Nations flags to fly high permanently at City Hall

Three flags with First Nations representation will now fly high permanently at City Hall.

The Treaty One Nation, Dakota Nations, and Metis Nation flags were raised Wednesday to fly beside the Canada, Manitoba, and City of Winnipeg flags.

“These flags are a symbol of the city’s commitment to a reconciliation process guided by the knowledge and experience of Treaty One, Dakota and Métis Nations.” Cecil Sveinson, Manager of the city’s Indigenous Relations Division said.

The city says the flags will be symbols to residents and elected officials of its mutual respect and understanding to move forward in a journey to reconciliation.