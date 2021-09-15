Police seek driver tied to hit and run in Hamilton’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the driver of an SUV who they believe lost control of his vehicle and hit a woman in Hamilton’s east end on Tuesday.

Investigators say the hit and run happened around 5 p.m. on Mount Albion Road, just north of Hixon Road.

It’s believed a Hyundai Santa Fe SUV travelling northbound on Mount Albion mounted a sidewalk and hit a 55-year-old woman.

The driver is alleged to have exited the vehicle and spoken with witnesses before fleeing the scene on foot westbound towards Lawrence Road.

The injured woman was transported to hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Collision reconstruction investigators say the the suspect is a man about six feet tall with a stocky build, shaved head and pink T-shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Hamilton police.

