Wanted man arrested following domestic incident in Peterborough: police

A man wanted for assault and other charges was arrested after Peterborough police responded to a domestic incident in the city on Tuesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man and a woman arguing in front of a residence along Dalhousie Street.

Officers attended and located the individuals. Police determined the man was wanted on a warrant for assault with a weapon, breach of probation and failure to comply with a release order.

Conditions of his probation order included not contacting the woman involved in the incident.

The man was arrested on the strength of the warrant and was also charged with breach of a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday.

The name of the accused was not released to protect the identity of the woman in the domestic-related incident, police said.