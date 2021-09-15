Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Wanted man arrested following domestic incident in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 15, 2021 11:49 am
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
According to police, a man was wanted on a warrant for assault with a weapon and other charges. Peterborough Police Service

A man wanted for assault and other charges was arrested after Peterborough police responded to a domestic incident in the city on Tuesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man and a woman arguing in front of a residence along Dalhousie Street.

Officers attended and located the individuals. Police determined the man was wanted on a warrant for assault with a weapon, breach of probation and failure to comply with a release order.

Read more: ‘Shadow pandemic’ of femicide looms, experts warn as Canada prepares to reopen

Conditions of his probation order included not contacting the woman involved in the incident.

The man was arrested on the strength of the warrant and was also charged with breach of a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday.

The name of the accused was not released to protect the identity of the woman in the domestic-related incident, police said.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough support for those living through domestic violence' Peterborough support for those living through domestic violence
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough Police Service tagDomestic Violence tagPeterborough Police tagassault with a weapon tagWanted tagDomestic tagDalhouise Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers